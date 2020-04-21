SASKATOON -- COVID-19 isn't keeping the pelicans away from the weir this year.

Their annual spring arrival appeared to be going off without a hitch on Tuesday morning.

The pelicans gather in the city to fish from April until October.

According to the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA), the birds have been coming to this spot each year since the late 1970's.

For nearly 20 years, the MVA has held a contest to see who can guess the arrival date of the pelicans with a prize of $500.

There's no word yet, who may have guessed the correct date.