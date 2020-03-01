Pelican watch begins for the Meewasin Valley Authority
Published Sunday, March 1, 2020 5:05PM CST
The Meewasin Valley Authority is kicking off its 2020 Pelican Watch contest.
SASKATOON -- Now that March has arrived, the Meewasin Valley Authority is offering a $500 prize pack for the person who can correctly guess the date that the city will see its first Pelican.
There has been a Pelican watch contest every year since 1996, waiting for the big bird once on the endangered species list.
According to the MVA Pelicans have been a welcome sight on the South Saskatchewan River since the late 1970s, and for many their arrival is the harbinger of spring.
The contest will include a youth winner, who will receive a pizza party for their entire class.
The contest runs until the end of March.