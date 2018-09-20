

CTV Saskatoon





The woman responsible for the deaths of two Saskatoon teens in a drunk driving crash in 2014 has been sentenced to more jail time.

Cheyann Peeteetuce received 30 more days in jail Thursday for breaching a condition of her probation.

A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this month after she failed to return to her home.

Peeteetuce was put on statutory release in May after serving two thirds of her six-year sentence.

She had pleaded guilty to being drunk behind the wheel of a stolen truck that slammed into a car carrying three teens, killing two.