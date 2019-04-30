Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department are being taught how to take care of themselves and each other as they often deal with difficult circumstances affecting their mental health.

They are often the first to the scene of a crash; they enter burning buildings where people may be trapped inside; they respond to the riverbank after the discovery of a body.

"And that stuff mounts up,” said firefighter Jim Brayshaw, a 27-year veteran. “If you’re not prepared to deal with the stress response that comes from it and build the resilience back up, there's a higher potential of developing issues down the road."

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department have taken part in a two-day course that offers guidance on how to offer peer support for those who may need it working on the front lines of emergency response.

“We think it’s important to de-stigmatize mental health injuries. An injury is an injury and they're all recoverable," Assistant Chief for staff development Anthony Tartaryn said.

The initiative comes from both management and the union that represents firefighters in Saskatoon.

Peer support includes knowing how to approach a peer in need of support and establishing trust, and knowing when a colleague may need additional support and referring them to more resources.

The program also tries to get past the stigma of reaching out for help.

"We get past it by doing things like this by creating a peer support network team,” said firefighter Trevor Warren, who is also on the union executive.

“Letting people know that it’s there, that their peers are there to support them."

The Saskatoon Fire Department already has a Critical Incident Stress Management team along with an Employee and Family Assistance Program.