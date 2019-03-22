

CTV Saskatoon





A 49-year-old Saskatoon pediatric respirologist is facing charges after police say he tried to buy sex from a minor.

Ramkumar Natarajan, who works at Royal University Hospital, made his first court appearance Friday morning. He was released on $500 bail on the conditions that he limit his cellphone and internet use to work purposes and not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless that person is an immediate family member.

The vice unit with the Saskatoon Police Service say officers arrested him Thursday after a lengthy investigation.

Bryan Salte, legal counsel and associate registrar for the College of Physicians and Surgeons, said the college will have to consider whether to seek a suspension order of Natarajan’s license.

“What we will be required to demonstrate is, is there a significant risk to the public associated with a physician continuing to remain in practice otherwise, the court decisions we’ve dealt with do not allow for a suspension,” Salte said.

“And the other thing is that the court decisions that we’ve received in the past have said that the only time you can order a suspension is when there are no lesser means to provide public protection.”