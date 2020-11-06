SASKATOON -- Police are on scene after a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Hanselman Avenue and 45th Street West.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Traffic is being rerouted and drivers are being asked to avoid 45th Street West in the area of Hanselman Avenue and Thayer Avenue while patrol officers and collision investigators are at the scene.