Pedestrian struck on College Drive
A Saskatoon police cruiser sits on scene at the intersection of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue after a report of an SUV striking a pedestrian. (Mark Villani/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, December 18, 2017 1:10PM CST
Last Updated Monday, December 18, 2017 3:14PM CST
A pedestrian struck by an SUV on Saskatoon’s College Drive suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to police.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, at College Drive and Wiggins Avenue, just after noon Monday. Police say an SUV reportedly hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment, police said in a news release. The driver was ticketed for failing to yield to the pedestrian in a crosswalk.
