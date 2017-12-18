

A pedestrian struck by an SUV on Saskatoon’s College Drive suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, at College Drive and Wiggins Avenue, just after noon Monday. Police say an SUV reportedly hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment, police said in a news release. The driver was ticketed for failing to yield to the pedestrian in a crosswalk.