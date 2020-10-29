Advertisement
Pedestrian struck by bus in Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 11:19AM CST
Police and and paramedics were called to scene after a bus hit a pedestrian around 8 p.m. on Oct. 29. (Matt Young/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Police and paramedics were called to the scene after a bus hit a pedestrian near the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue W.
A 52-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for assessment, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.
There are no charges at this time and the incident is still under investigation, police said.