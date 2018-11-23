Pedestrian struck at intersection of Confederation and Laurier
Police say a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 10:51AM CST
A pedestrian received minor injuries after being struck by a truck Thursday night.
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive.
A man was jogging across the intersection with the right of way when a truck turned left, entered the intersection and hit him.
The driver of the truck was served summary offence tickets for failing to yield to a pedestrian and having inadequate headlights.