Pedestrian killed in weekend highway crash
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 11:22AM CST
An 18-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 12 north of Martensville.
The crash happened at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
When police arrived, they determined a southbound vehicle had hit the man in the driving lane. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the passenger in the vehicle were not injured.
No charges are pending in the case.
