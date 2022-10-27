Pedestrian dies after being struck by Saskatoon Transit bus
One person has died after being hit by a Saskatoon Transit bus Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Clancy Drive and Pendygrasse Road at around 9 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still working to identify the victim. Nobody else was injured.
Saskatoon Transit released a statement, saying that it is “deeply saddened to learn one of our transit buses was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian. Our thoughts are with this person’s family at this difficult time.”
Saskatoon Transit says it is fully cooperating with police, and there will be an internal investigation.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Feds 'lost confidence' in Ottawa police, Lucki told OPP in texts released at inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki sent the Ontario Provincial Police a text message a week after anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters arrived in Ottawa to say the federal government was losing, or had already lost, confidence in the local police force.
26 guests file lawsuit against new Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
To date, 26 people have been named as plaintiffs in a civil claim against Thermea Spa Village in Whitby, Ont., after they say they contracted Staphylococcus, commonly known as staph, from one of the spa’s saltwater pools.
Putin claims West seeks global domination by using Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure its global domination.
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
'It’s put me at peace': Clinical trial examines 'magic' mushrooms for PTSD treatment
A Nova Scotia-based company has received Health Canada approval to conduct a clinical trial to determine if psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in ‘magic’mushrooms, can help those with PTSD who are treatment-resistant.
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
'World's dirtiest man' dies at 94, months after his first wash
An Iranian hermit known as 'the world's dirtiest man' has died at the ripe age of 94, just months after taking his first wash in decades, Iranian state media announced.
'We are not strangers in the country:' Advocates question why Diwali isn't a public holiday in Canada
The recent move to make Diwali a public holiday in NYC has raised questions as to why a similar move hasn't already been made in Canada, which is home to millions of South Asians.
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
Regina
-
'More detailed than most': U of R political scientist breaks down Sask. throne speech
The provincial government’s speech from the throne on Wednesday included more detail than most other throne speeches, according to Saskatchewan political scientist.
-
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
-
'Farm to plate': Sask. family opens farm to students learning about agriculture
A Saskatchewan family opened up their farm to students of the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) to help teach them about the agriculture industry Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
'Build a stronger city': What Scott Gillingham has planned for his time as mayor of Winnipeg
Scott Gillingham was elected as Winnipeg’s next mayor in the 2022 municipal election on Wednesday, beating 10 other candidates in a race that came down to the wire.
-
Winnipeg school board election results
In addition to a new mayor and city council, residents of Winnipeg also cast their votes for school board trustees on Wednesday night.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Manitoba's public-sector wage freeze
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from unions that consider the Manitoba government's public-sector wage freeze a violation of collective bargaining rights.
Calgary
-
Surging demand on Alberta's food banks: Food Banks Canada
The cost of groceries across Canada is up 11.4 per cent compared to 2021, the most significant increase recorded since August 1981, and more and more Albertans are turning to food banks for help.
-
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
-
Calgarians invited to remember the fallen at the Field of Crosses
Thousands of crosses, each bearing the name of a person who gave their life in service to this country, are now set up in Calgary's Field of Crosses along Memorial Drive.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old Edmonton girl ordered to unlock his phone
Noah Madrano has agreed to unlock his phone for investigators but only after a court threatened him with a contempt charge, according to prosecutors in Oregon.
-
Food bank usage across Canada hit all-time high, nearly 1.5M visits in March: report
The number of people using food banks across the country surged to an all-time high earlier this year, with high inflation and low social assistance rates cited as key factors in the rise, a new report from Food Banks Canada indicates.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm...but windy
Temperatures climb back into double digits this afternoon and it looks like we'll have double-digit highs through Friday through Sunday in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
New data shows how much condo rent is rising in Toronto
The cost of renting a one-bedroom condominium in Toronto is now up as higher borrowing costs leave some would-be buyers on the sidelines.
-
26 guests file lawsuit against new Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
To date, 26 people have been named as plaintiffs in a civil claim against Thermea Spa Village in Whitby, Ont., after they say they contracted Staphylococcus, commonly known as staph, from one of the spa’s saltwater pools.
-
'Crypto king' refused to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds 'lost confidence' in Ottawa police, Lucki told OPP in texts released at inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki sent the Ontario Provincial Police a text message a week after anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters arrived in Ottawa to say the federal government was losing, or had already lost, confidence in the local police force.
-
CHEO warns of surge in patients amid RSV, COVID-19, flu cases
A warning from the city’s children’s hospital about unprecedented pressures on a system that is seeing record high volumes month after month.
-
Kingston, Ont. driver found passed out on side of Highway 401
A Kingston, Ont. man has been charged after he was found passed out in his vehicle stopped on the side of Highway 401.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver under rainfall warning with powerful gusts also expected
A powerful storm system is making its way across the South Coast of British Columbia, bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
-
Michelin Guide to announce its 1st selection of Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver diners and restaurateurs will soon find out which local establishments have earned Michelin stars and other culinary distinctions after a debut ceremony Thursday night.
-
British-Chinese cultural mash-up may explain B.C.'s fondness for Halloween fireworks
Fireworks have long been part of Halloween in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and historians suggest the tradition may involve a combination of English and Chinese heritage.
Montreal
-
'We've never experienced this': Quebec food banks say they're struggling to meet demand
Quebec's food bank network is sounding the alarm, citing a perfect storm of factors that make it challenging to meet a demand that has skyrocketed since 2019. In just one year, the number of monthly requests for food assistance has jumped by 375,000, from nearly 1.9 million to more than 2.2 million, an increase of 20 per cent.
-
Gas leak on Montreal's St-Hubert St. leads to road closures, evacuations
A gas leak along St-Hubert Street in Montreal forced multiple road closures and the evacuations of at least three buildings Thursday morning.
-
Proportion of French-speaking immigrants down in Quebec, census data shows
The proportion of immigrants who arrived in Quebec in recent years and have sufficient knowledge of French to conduct a conversation has been declining slightly for several years, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Strong winds forecast for eastern Vancouver Island
Eastern Vancouver Island is under a special weather statement Thursday as strong winds are expected to gust across the region. Environment Canada says southeast winds gusting up to 80 km/h may result in downed trees and power outages in communities from Nanoose Bay to Courtenay and Campbell River, B.C.
-
'We’ve been waiting for it since I was born': Cystic fibrosis drug having major impact on Courtenay child
Maysa Milligan and her family say she received a second chance at life thanks to the drug trikafta — a game-changing medication for people with Cystic Fibrosis.
-
Mother and baby unharmed after man throws coffee on them: VicPD
Victoria police are searching for a man who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at a mother who was pushing her baby in a stroller on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
Fifth person charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
A fifth person is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing in Eskasoni, N.S., that sent a man to hospital in serious condition.
-
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
Northern Ontario
-
Murder charges against her were dropped, now she's coming for the cops
The murder charge has been dropped against a Sudbury woman accused in her estranged husband's death and now that his brother has been sentenced for the crime, she is coming after the cops.
-
Landlord claims 'professional' tenant owes her $13,000 after she stopped paying rent
The landlord of a Ontario home is worried she'll lose her house after she said a tenant stopped paying rent almost immediately after moving in.
-
Timmins lumber mill goes up in flames
Timmins fire crews are cleaning up the remnants of what officials called a large structural fire that happened Wednesday evening.
London
-
LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office
London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.
-
Child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.