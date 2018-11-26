

CTV Saskatoon





A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in North Battleford, RCMP say.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday on the 1600 block of 100 Street.

The 61-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.