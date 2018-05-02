

CTV Saskatoon





The PBR Monster Energy Canadian Finals are set to return to SaskTel Centre for the ninth straight year.

On November 22 and 24, the top bull riders will battle for $30,000 in prize money and the chance to reach the PBR World Finals.

“This event seems to get bigger every year. We seem to get more and more people in the crowd,” Dakota Buttar, a bull rider, said.

Tickets for the finals go on sale Friday morning.