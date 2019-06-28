

CTV Saskatoon





Support workers at the University of Saskatchewan who have been working without a contract since 2015 reached a tentative agreement with the administration Friday, the union says.

“This deal has been a long time coming but, in the end, we were able to come an agreement that serves our members now and in their future,” Craig Hannah, president of CUPE Local 1975, said in a news release.

“After seeing very little movement for so long, we were glad the university agreed to our request to come back to the table this week. We were even happier when they agreed to move toward a deal.”

The deal includes pay increases and protects pensions with a guaranteed level of income for all workers when they retire.

“At the end of the day, we recognized that the university is struggling with underfunding from the province. Today, they’re showing our members the respect they deserve and recognizing the important contributions they make every day," Hannah said.

The agreement must still be ratified by the roughly 2,000 CUPE 1975 members.