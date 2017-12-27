

CTV News





One of the 25 people on board a plane that crashed on Dec. 13 shortly after takeoff from Fond-du-Lac has died of his injuries, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

Arson Junior Fern, 19, had been critically injured and was being treated at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Fern’s family said he had suffered a broken pelvis, two broken legs, internal bleeding and one collapsed lung from the West Wind Aviation plane crash.

“Thank you everyone that have donated to the family of Arson Jr, they are so grateful for that,” said Fern’s family on its Go Fund Me page Wednesday morning.

“Arson Jr is no longer with us, may he rest in peace.”

The page says Fern had cerebral palsy and was travelling from Fond-du-Lac for a doctor's appointment when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff. The page also indicated the fundraising effort was set up by a family member, and the donated money would be used to help keep the family together for Christmas. Additional funds would also go to buy a headstone for Fern.

The page does not say what the cause of death was.

West Wind Aviation also released a statement Wednesday morning. The airline says it is devastated to learn of Fern’s death.

“We are all overwhelmed with sadness of this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers’ family and friends during this difficult time,” the airline said.

“The well-being of our passengers and crew remains our greatest priority. As the accident in Fond-du-Lac is investigated, we will continue to provide passengers and crew members involved in the accident with ongoing support including access to trauma counsellors.”

The West Wind Aviation ATR-42 plane en-route to Stony Rapids had 22 passengers and three crew members on board. Fern is the lone fatality in the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has ruled out engine failure as a cause of the crash and has since suspected West Wind’s airline’s operations certificate indefinitely citing a “glaring discrepancy” in safety procedures.