RCMP and emergency crews responded around 2:20 p.m. Monday to a fatal two-vehicle crash on township road #454 in the RM of Leask.

Police believe a northbound pickup truck collided with another pickup truck heading west.

The driver of the northbound truck was seriously hurt and taken to hospital in Prince Albert. The passenger of the northbound truck was declared dead at the scene, according to a police news release.

The driver of the westbound truck sustained life threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital in Saskatoon.

This crash is under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.