Parts of Western Sask. under thunderstorm watch
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 12:54PM CST Last Updated Sunday, May 31, 2020 1:06PM CST
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in parts of Western Saskatchewan by Environment Canada.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and damaging hail,” according to the weather agency’s website.
Environment Canada said the storm is developing from Alberta and the thunderstorm watch area will likely expand.
As of Sunday afternoon the watch is in place for the following communities:
- Lloydminster
- Saskatoon
- Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
- Leader
- Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
- Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
- Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
- The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg.