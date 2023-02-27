Partial shutdown of Saskatoon bridge begins this week

A busy Saskatoon bridge will be down to two lanes starting Tuesday.

The westbound lanes of Circle Drive North are expected to be shut down for four months, followed by a shutdown of the eastbound lanes, as the city works to complete a nine-month construction project.

The work to rehabilitate the 40-year-old bridge will include barrier replacements and "other repairs to ensure the structures remain safe and structurally sound for years to come," according to the city's outline of the planned bridge work.

The pedestrian underpass will remain open throughout the project.

In a news release, the city warned the partial shutdown could affect bus riders and advised users to be mindful of alerts issued through third-party apps such as Transit and Google Maps Transit on desktop.