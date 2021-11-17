'Part of the fabric of Saskatchewan': Preparations underway for TeleMiracle 46

SASKATOON -

The countdown has begun for TeleMiracle 46, an annual telethon that raises money to help improve people’s independence and quality of life in Saskatchewan.

“TeleMiracle really is part of the fabric of Saskatchewan and has been for 45 years and we’re excited to bring it back for a 46th year,” said Richard Kies, executive director of the Kinsmen Foundation.

“The most important thing is raising money that we can then grant to people in the province and help them out in their time of need.”

The 20-hour telethon, which is put on by the Kinsmen Foundation, will be broadcast live from Evraz Place in Regina on March 5 and 6, 2022.

The format changed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some of those new elements will remain, including a digital board showing the totals, a mix of live and pre-recorded performances as well as special musical guests.

“We completely redid sort of the look and feel of the show because we couldn’t have really any audience, very few live performances … for this year, it’s a little bit more returned to normal. We will have our phone operators on stage, you can pledge,” Kies said.

Donors will still be able to “ring those phones” and call in their pledge during the live broadcast or donate online.

The theme of TeleMiracle 46 is “Rooted in Saskatchewan” and reflects the telethon’s deep connection to people in the province.

“We raise money to help people in really every corner of the province, people that need mobility equipment or need some help travelling outside their home community to get medical treatment,” Kies said.

'IT JUST MEANS SO MUCH TO US'

It’s something popular Swift Current Tik Tok sensations Kyla Thompson and her daughter Bella have benefitted from. Bella was born with three rare conditions and diseases including a form of dwarfism, no immune system and a rare bowel disease.

“We’ve been a family that’s been able to be supported by (TeleMiracle) for Bella’s many, many medical trips far away from home outside of Saskatchewan. They supported us for all of our travel, food and accommodations when she’s had some pretty serious emergency visits to the hospital,” Thompson said.

“It just means so much to us to be in a place where we can give back more to the same foundation that has helped us so much.”

The mother-daughter duo will be joining the TeleMiracle 46 cast to “add some flavour” and share their story.

“If you are familiar with some of our early Tik Toks where Bella and I do a lot of interviews, we like to have a lot of fun with it. Bella is very personable and so, I think when she talks to people who are performing, it will be quite a delight to watch.”

Thompson said she also hopes to create more awareness about Bella’s conditions and connect with people who have similar experiences.

The TeleMiracle 46 national cast will feature hosts from previous years including Beverly Mahood, Brad Johner, Jeffrey Straker, Jess Moskaluke and Glen Suitor.

Straker, a Saskatchewan-based singer-songwriter and pianist, has been involved with TeleMiracle for 11 years both as a performer and a host.

“(I) try to keep the wheels going for the 20 hours of the broadcast while we ring those phones. I’m really excited as always,” he told CTV News

Straker said one of his favourite parts of TeleMiracle is the Saskatchewan performers that are featured.

“It’s the Saskatchewan talent. It’s why as a kid, I sat at the TV on my parent’s farm, our family farmhouse, and was glued to that TV. I wanted to see Heather from Humboldt and Nicole from Naicam and you know, all these people from across the province doing their bit.”

Straker said it’s also the generosity of people across Saskatchewan that strikes a chord with him.

“It’s seeing those and hearing those phones ringing. Each one of those phones that rings is someone in Saskatchewan who cares and it’s the most beautiful thing. No one has to give money to TeleMiracle, but they do because they know it’s going to help someone here in the province.”

People who wish to donate don’t have to wait until March 5 and 6. They can make a donation at anytime on the TeleMiracle website.

Last year, the telethon raised $5.6 million for the Kinsmen Foundation – the third highest total raised in its history, according to Kies.

“We would love to exceed that and just smash through that record this year. The highest we’ve ever raised I guess was just over $7 million and boy, we’d love to raise more than that at TeleMiracle 46,” Kies said.

TeleMiracle 46 will broadcast live across Saskatchewan on CTV.