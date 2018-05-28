

CTV Saskatoon





A shooting in Saskatoon’s Parkridge neighbourhood has left some residents in the area on edge.

“It’s scary,” said Cristina, who lives in the neighbourhood. “You’re not safe where there is a gunshot.”

Saskatoon police said in a news release the front door of a home on the 3800 block of Fairlight Drive was shot Saturday morning, at about 7 a.m.

Cristina did not hear the gunfire, but she said she saw police cruisers swarm the housing complex, which is across the street from her house.

“Police cars everywhere — on this side, on that side,” she said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

One resident who spoke with CTV News but didn’t want to be named said she heard two shots.

A spokesperson for the police, Alyson Edwards, did not say Monday how many shots investigators believe were fired, but she noted police found what they believe to be a bullet hole in the home’s front door.

Investigators do not yet know how many suspects were involved.

No suspects were found after a canine unit was called to the scene, but a gun was recovered from a nearby yard.

“We found a firearm nearby, in a yard, basically, so either someone dropped it accidentally or they abandoned it on purpose,” Edwards said.

Officers are still investigating and believe a vehicle may have been involved in the incident.

Edwards said residents in Parkridge should not be worried. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.