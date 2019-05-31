Not everyone working at Parkland Ambulance dreamed of being in the fast-paced career.

“I got into it because it was a prerequisite for fire and then in doing so I actually fell in love with it through school,” paramedic Martin Taylor said.

May 27 to June 1 is Paramedic Services week, celebrating everyone involved from the person taking the call for help, to the person giving medical care.

This year’s theme is “celebrating successes,” and since every call is different success can mean a variety of things. Some of the responses given by paramedics with Parkland Ambulance were:

“Realizing that at some point or another you brought some control to an uncontrolled situation,” said Craig Dumais.

“Bringing in that comfort knowing that we made a difference in the day,” said Matt Leblanc.

In the eyes of Lyle Karasiuk, the director of public affairs, success if often seen long after the patient is healed.

“The hugs, the thank-yous, the smiles they get from people, often it’s not right there,” Karasiuk said. “It’s days, weeks, months, even years later where (the paramedics) are going to bump into somebody who says ‘thank you, you made a difference.’”

Karasiuk said he hopes this week encourages those working in paramedic services to know they are making a difference, not only for the patients but for their loved ones and the community too.