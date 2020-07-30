SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority will resume paid parking at all SHA facilities effective Aug. 4.

“In early April, parking fees were suspended for patients, physicians, and staff to help support and prioritize the delivery of care and services and to help ease the burdens associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The SHA continues to resume health care services, which includes a return to paid parking,” the SHA said in a news release.

Family presence guidelines at all SHA facilities and long term care homes allow each patient/client/resident to have a family member or support person present.

However the approaches of each facility may vary to reflect different considerations, the SHA says.

Saskatchewan reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 322.