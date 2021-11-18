Parents, Saskatoon school divisions welcome news of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids 5 to 11

SASKATOON -

Health Canada is expected to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11 on Friday, something many parents have been waiting for.

“We’re not really concerned about our kids catching COVID, but it’s really a social good to do and being there for our neighbours and those who are immunocompromised and helping us get back on track to normalcy,” said Adam Bissonnette, who has three kids ages four, five and seven.

Bissonnette said he is concerned for his son who is four and won’t be able to get the vaccine.

“It makes it so we can’t see his grandmother in the senior’s complex and things,” he told CTV News.

It’s unclear whether kids who are about to turn five will be able to get the shot similar to what was done with kids who were 11 and about to turn 12.

Last month, the Government of Saskatchewan announced it ordered 112,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine formulated for children in the five to 11 age group. The shipment is expected to be sent once the vaccine is approved.

“We’ll be ready as soon as those vaccines hit the ground, as soon as they’re distributed out from the federal government,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said the province is looking at making vaccines available at schools or near them so that it is easily accessible.

“With that age group, we’d want a parent to be present and so, looking at perhaps making it available after school hours so that a parent can be present which might be a little bit easier to accommodate for parents that would be working during the day,” he said.

Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools are both supportive of the vaccine approval and say it will help keep students, staff and families safe.

Both school divisions said they are working with the province on how to roll out the vaccines and are offering spaces within their facilities where the vaccine can be administered.

As for addressing vaccine hesitancy in the younger age groups, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says education and scientific data are key.

“It’s a lower dose vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine, 10 microgram. Adverse events are few and far between, what you would expect with any vaccine, local soreness, in a few cases, the aches and pains for a bit,” he said.

Shahab said proof of vaccination is not required for kids 12 to 17 and also won’t be required for children five to 11.