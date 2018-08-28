It’s important for parents to get their kids’ eyes and ears checked before going back to class, two Saskatoon doctors say.

“We want to make sure everyone is in peak condition … so they can do their best at school,” said Dr. Karen Sharpe, an Audiologist at Thrive Hearing Solutions.

“Eighty percent of learning is visual, so we want to make sure that we’re sort of eliminating any of those barriers kids may have to learning,” said Dr. Laura Prestupa, an optometrist at Stonebridge Eyecare.

It’s common for vision and hearing loss to go undetected, which can hinder their learning, the doctors said.

Children often assume the way they see or hear is the same way others see and hear, and therefore won’t necessarily complain they are not seeing or hearing clearly, the doctors said.

“One in five kids that are diagnosed with behavioral problems actually have an undiagnosed visual problem as well,” Dr. Prestupa said.

“It’s not necessarily because they are hyperactive, it’s just because they can’t see, so they have trouble focusing.”

Both Dr. Prestupa and Dr. Sharpe said routine checkups are important as eyesight and hearing can change over time.