Saskatoon parents whose son was killed by a drunk driver are trying to keep his legacy alive at Bethlehem High School.

Marilou and Alex Haughey donated a piano to their son’s high school on Thursday.

“Music was his passion. That’s the reason we set in our hearts to try and raise enough money to buy a baby grand. Although he couldn’t have it in his bedroom, we have a great place for it here at Bethlehem High School,” Alex told reporters after presenting the instrument in a school assembly.

The Haugheys’ only son, J.P., was one of two teenagers killed in a crash nearly five years ago – after a woman stole a truck, tried to evade police and sped through the intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue M at about 90 kilometres per hour.

The woman’s vehicle collided with J.P’s. The 17-year-old and his classmate, Sarah Wensley, died on the scene. The students were on their way to a track and field practice.

“We thought [the piano] was the best way to honour him, and for the school to have it – because Bethlehem is part of J.P.,” Marilou said, adding she hopes future generations of students will find a love for music through the piano.

Marilou said she has left her son’s room untouched since his death. She said J.P. always wanted a piano in his room.

“I said, ‘Where are you going to put it? He said, ‘If I have to sleep on top of it, then I will,’” she said, laughing.

Andrea Desalisa, J.P’s friend and Bethlehem graduate, played the first song on the piano during a ceremony at the school.

J.P’s music teachers then played the second song.

His music teacher said J.P would often arrive late to her class with a Tim Horton’s cup in his hand.

She said the last time she saw J.P, he had two cups in his hand – one for her.