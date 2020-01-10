SASKATOON -- Frost nip, frost bite and hypothermia can happen within minutes in the current cold temperatures in Saskatoon, according to Medavie Health Services West.

“Paramedics are asking parents to watch their children this week if they are going outside to make sure they are dressed in layers, and coming indoors at regular intervals,” spokesperson Troy Davies said in a news release.

“If traveling on the highway or rural roads make sure your cell phone is fully charged, and if you do become stranded stay in your vehicle until help arrives.”

People should also ensure that their vehicles are equipped with emergency kits and blankets in case they become stranded, Davies said.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Saskatoon, with extreme wind chills colder than - 40 expected to continue Friday morning. Wind chills should moderate late in the morning as temperatures warm.

Medavie points out the signs of frostbite:

White waxy skin that feels numb

During re-warming there will be a burning sensation to the affected area

Skin will blister and swell and may turn red, blue or purple

Here’s what to do if you’re exposed to frost nip or frostbite: