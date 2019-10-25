

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON – A paramedic was killed in a crash involving an ambulance on Friday afternoon near Beauval, SK, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA says the ambulance was responding to an emergency call. No further details will be shared currently, to protect the privacy of those involved.

RCMP said in a release on Friday, a crash occurred around 17 to 18 km south of Beauval on Highway 155.

Police closed the highway in north and southbound directions for several hours. RCMP asked drivers to avoid the area.

Beauval is around 300 km north west of Prince Albert.

