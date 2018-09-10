A Saskatoon man is shining a light on the conditions inside a local health clinic.

Landon Harder says he was diagnosed with kidney failure in January.

He has undergone dialysis treatment at both St. Paul’s Hospital and the Cameco Community Renal Health Centre, which are across the street from each other.

Harder says his time at the Cameco centre prompted him to launch a petition.

“Chairs are cracked and ripped, very unsanitary. They don’t have warm blankets over here like the hospital has and that helps with relaxing, anxiety, and feeling comfortable. They often run out of pillows and pillow cases and I’ve seen them use pants as pillow cases, which is crazy,” he said.

He says he hopes garnering 200 signatures will attract the attention of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and prompt a change.

The Cameco centre has quickly become Harder’s second home.

“Three times a week for four hours at a time, so twelve hours a week. In the meantime, I just like to be comfortable with the basics,” he said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, which oversees the clinic, has been made aware of some of the concerns raised, spokeswoman Amanda Purcell said in an email to CTV News.

“We are working closely with those involved. We are already in the planning process and connecting in with our partners in order to alleviate some of those concerns.”