SASKATOON -- A pair of charities have paired up this month to help as many people as possible.

The Salvation Army and Prairie Harm Reduction are trying to fill the gap after local charities reported ongoing pressures because of the pandemic.

The Salvation Army paired up with CKOM for another year of Adopt a Family, but with some changes due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event aims to connect families wishing to help others with families who might have fallen on unfortunate times, giving them an opportunity to buy a box worth of toys, gifts, and food for someone else.

The Salvation Army said this year the giving spirit appeared to have hit more people as boxes of items began flooding in.

“I think people are starting to recognize what’s most important in life, and there’s nothing that can cheer you up more than giving to someone else.” Judy Regamey, Executive Director of the Salvation Army Crossroads residential service said.

This year there were more than 290 families that sponsored another family, up from just over 200 families in previous years.

It has received more than $90,000 in monetary donations, and raised more than $190,000 in total including the items in the boxes.

The event was held at TCU Place thanks to the generosity from the convention centre, offering them free space to host and to keep the piles of boxes.

“Rawlco approached us about Adopt a Family and its certainly in conjunction with the Salvation Army and Secret Santa, we thought it was a great initiative to get involved in,” TCU Place COO Tammy Sweeney said.

“Obviously the community has so many people that are suffering right now, and we wanted to do whatever we could to make sure those families were served.”

Despite seeing an increase in the community's generosity, The Salvation Army said that with changes to its regular fundraising, it isn't seeing nearly as much money as other years.

“Our Kettle Campaign has taken a hit this year. Typically we are in 24 locations across the city,” Regamey said. “We’ve got only eight locations where we can have a volunteer. So obviously our kettle totals are down, were at about 24 per cent of what we would usually have this time of year.”

Over at Prairie Harm Reduction they are echoing the sediments of the Salvation Army, saying demand for help is up with more people than ever seeking help.

“It’s especially difficult for people that are living in poverty, don’t have the opportunity to travel in the best of times let alone in a COVID year,” Jason Mercredi, Executive Director at Prairie Harm Reduction said.

“Mental health is a top concern for ourselves going into Christmas with the folks we work with.”

Mercredi said that demand for help may be up, but so is the amount of people willing to help out.

“That’s one of the benefits of being in Saskatchewan, we are in a very community minded province, and Saskatoon is a very community minded city.” Mercredi said.

With mental health being the top issue that Prairie Harm Reduction is addressing, Mecredi said this is a good time of year to reach out to friends and family who may feel isolated.

“We’ve had a increase in the amount of overdoses and overdose deaths. A lot of it is due to isolation that people are feeling.” Mercredi told CTV.