PAGC donates Thanksgiving meals for people to enjoy in ‘the comfort of their own home’
Food hampers provided by Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) are helping more people break bread together this Thanksgiving weekend.
“This will definitely bring smiles to kids,” said Prince Albert Grand Council, Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.
Hardlotte says food is in short supply in many households right now because of the rising cost of living. PAGC staff has noted that members living off-reserve are suffering the most because of inflation.
“Not just Prince Albert Grand Council, mind you. It's urban people in general that live in the city. And inflation affects the food prices so this helps the families,” Harlotte said.
The PAGC food hamper program operates at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The hamper program began in 2020 during the pandemic in place of a community meal for those less fortunate.
PAGC events coordinator Sheryl Kimbley says many people say they prefer the hampers as it allows them to spend time with their family, and cook the food on their own schedule.
“We used to do the meals out of the Friendship Centre for those that needed it at this time of year but we find that this is another way to support them and their families as well, in the comfort of their own home,” said Kimbley.
The hampers consist of a turkey, ham, potatoes, apples and dried goods.
“I think they're relatively happy. That's why I think we have such a high turnout for these hamper giveaways,” said finance director Gene Der.
PAGC members and non-members in need are eligible to receive hampers. Der says about 2,500 hampers will be given out this Thanksgiving weekend.
PAGC staff and volunteers have been working on the project for months. About half of the food in the hampers is purchased by PAGC and the rest is donated by corporations.
Der says PAGC’s next hamper give away is at Christmas. People who are in need are asked to sign up for the program at www.pagc.sk.ca/hampers.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A piece of history that could be 12,000 years old was found on a P.E.I. beach after post-tropical storm Fiona
A woman found a piece of history in a P.E.I. beach that may be thousands of years old, that washed up after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Did vaccines make a difference? Study looks at rates of severe illness from COVID-19
A study of 1.6 million U.S. patients has found that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters lead to low rates of severe illness and death.
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
Series of explosions rock eastern Ukraine city, triggering series of secondary blasts
A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.
Convicted 'fake heiress' Anna Sorokin released as she fights deportation
A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody.
Canadian travellers heading to Uganda urged to take precautions
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is warning Canadian travellers entering Uganda to take extra precautions before flying due to an Ebola outbreak that was declared in the nation last month.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14
An actor who's accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him as a 14-year-old recounted the episode for a New York City jury on Friday, testifying he felt helpless when Spacey climbed on top of him in bed.
Regina
-
City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raised
The City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.
-
Local organizations step up to provide Thanksgiving meals
Local organizations in Regina stepped up to provide Thanksgiving meals for the hundreds of individuals in the city experiencing food insecurity.
-
Hockey Saskatchewan says participation not declining amid Hockey Canada hearings
Hockey Saskatchewan said it is not seeing a decline in interest in the sport due to the ongoing Hockey Canada hearings.
Winnipeg
-
City services like pools, parks, 311 would be affected by possible strike: CUPE
Thousands of municipal workers may be preparing to walk off the job in a matter of days if no labour deal is reached with the City of Winnipeg.
-
Catalytic converter theft plummeting in Manitoba due to new programs
The provincial government says an engraving program for catalytic converters will now help reduce theft rates for the in-demand car parts in Manitoba.
-
Calls grow louder for leadership change at Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada is facing mounting pressure to make leadership changes over its handling of sexual assault allegations against players.
Calgary
-
1 person dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a vehicle.
-
Kitten in crisis saved by Kootenay kayaker
A Victoria woman is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving after a day of kayaking in the B.C. Interior ended with her saving a life, and adding a new member to her family.
-
Suspect sought following multiple vehicle fires in Southwood
Calgary police are seeking CCTV footage as they investigate a recent series of vehicle fires in the city's southwest.
Edmonton
-
Warmest Thanksgiving weekend in how long?
In the past quarter-century, Edmonton's never had a Thanksgiving long weekend with all three days in the 20s. But, that will very likely change over the next few days.
-
Edmonton police to receive $7M increase in 2023, council wants funding formula refined
City council voted to effectively increase the Edmonton Police Service budget by another $7 million next year and shelve discussions for a multi-year police funding formula to 2023.
-
'Chaos, costs, conflict': Notley says UCP leader out of touch with Alberta concerns
Alberta's Opposition leader says the province is due for more chaos, costs and conflict after Danielle Smith's victory last night in the United Conservative Party leadership race.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays fall 4-0 to Seattle Mariners in opening game of wild-card series
Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Luis Castillo threw 7 1/3 shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their American League wild-card series on Friday.
-
Ontario education union takes step toward strike
A union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers -- such as custodians, librarians and early childhood educators -- says it has requested what's known as a “no board” report, which could put them in a legal strike position in less than three weeks.
-
Former CP24 on air personality files human rights complaint against Bell Media
A long-time Toronto media personality is filing a human rights complaint against Bell Media, alleging racism, sexism and discrimination within the workplace.
Ottawa
-
'I'm desperate for staff': CHEO works to keep PICU open to 'life and limb' patients amid unprecedented pressures
CHEO is giving the public an unprecedented look at how it is managing high patient volumes and staffing challenges this fall to keep its pediatric intensive care unit open to "life and limb" patients.
-
Thousands travelling home this weekend for Thanksgiving
Thousands of people packed the VIA Rail station, the airport and roads on Friday for the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Ottawa breast cancer survivor without a family doctor
For one cancer survivor in Dunrobin, losing her primary physician has been a nightmare. Cheryl Hammond is without a doctor for the first time in her life as she navigates life after cancer.
Vancouver
-
'We have a crop, but it’s not growing anymore': Drought conditions hit Level 5 in several B.C. regions
The persistent dry weather is intensifying in parts of British Columbia, where some areas are now experiencing Level 5 drought conditions.
-
'Welcome to Rambo-town': Hope, B.C., celebrates 40th anniversary of iconic Sylvester Stallone film
The community of Hope, B.C., is embracing its Rambo roots for a weekend-long event celebrating the 40th anniversary of 'First Blood.'
-
Calls for Hockey Canada sponsors to divert money into survivor supports
As a growing number of corporations suspend their support for Hockey Canada over the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations, there are calls for them to direct their funding into resources for survivors instead.
Montreal
-
Police say 1 man injured in shooting near Quebec resort
At least one person was shot and suffered 'significant injuries' Friday afternoon near an upscale resort complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say. Jeff Waldman, a guest who is staying at the resort with his wife for their anniversary, told CTV News he saw a large number of police officers brandishing heavy weapons after they arrived on scene at the complex on Fridolin Simard Street.
-
Why did Jagmeet Grewal, the driver charged with negligence after fiery crash, get his permit back?
An official from Quebec's automobile insurance board, the SAAQ, took the stand Friday at the trial of a Dorval truck driver charged with criminal negligence causing death.
-
PQ pleading with Quebec Liberals for 'humility' as it seeks official party status
The Parti Quebecois is appealing to other political parties to grant them official party status, something that would give them more money and more visibility in the national assembly.
Vancouver Island
-
25th annual Tour de Rock raises more than $1M for cancer research
The 25th annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock raised a total of just over $1 million for pediatric cancer research, and a large chunk of that total came from one of the stops riders made on their final push through Greater Victoria Friday.
-
'Best feeling': Vancouver Island woman wins 2nd place at world kite-surfing competition
One of the loudest and most beloved staffers at a famous Vancouver Island café is also one of the world's best kite-surfers. Frances Kelly just got back from the GKA Kite-Surf World Cup in Dakhla, Morocco, where she came in second place in the female kite-surfer category.
-
Escaped African serval found 'sitting in the sun' on Vancouver Island
One of two African servals that was still at large on Vancouver Island on Friday has been located, according to its owner. "She got up and literally trotted into the crate," said the cat's owner. "I shut the door and melted in a blubbery pool of tears."
Atlantic
-
Close to 12,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
Close to 12,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
Northern Ontario
-
Advance voting set to begin across northern Ontario
Residents in northeastern Ontario will have several options to cast their ballot ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.
-
Sault reptile rescue facing closure
A self-described ‘mom & pop’ shop in Sault Ste. Marie, specializing in reptile care, is fighting to stay open. Eden’s Reptile, which provides education and care instructions for snakes and other reptiles, has found out that they are in violation of an animal bylaw that prohibits certain species of snakes.
-
Roads, red tape and a new arena top of mind at chat with Sudbury's mayoral candidates
Red tape, roads, growth and whether to build a new arena were the hot topics Thursday evening as the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce hosted a fireside chat with select mayoral candidates.
London
-
What's behind 18 hour emergency department wait times at LHSC?
The wait time has reached 18 hours for all but the most serious medical conditions treated at London’s two emergency departments.
-
Memorial service honours 57 homeless people who died in London
Dozens of people gathered in downtown London Friday to honour the lives of 57 people who died as a result of homelessness.
-
Urgent response to London house fire: 'We were told en route there were still people trapped inside the home'
Fire crews believed three people may be inside as they raced to a burning home in west London.