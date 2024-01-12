PA Council demands probe into death of a 23-year-old woman

The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) is calling for an investigation following the death of a 23-year-old woman that was found unresponsive at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

Brian Hardlotte, the Grand Chief of PAGC, said the death of Tatiana Custer while she was in custody is very alarming and he is concerned regarding the lack of communication between correctional services and the family.

“I’m really asking for an inquiry because when inquiries are done, they come up with recommendations and those recommendations will help the province and the institution,” Hardlotte said.

He said the family has not received any support or information regarding the 23-year-old’s death.

“The institution should have a role in proper support for families that lose loved ones,” Hardlotte said.

In a statement to CTV the government of Saskatchewan said the Saskatchewan coroners service will be conducting an investigation before a decision is made regarding an inquest.

The statement also included that the ministry’s investigative services unit is also conducting an investigation to assess the performance of staff and the adequacy of policies and procedure.

Hardlotte said Custer’s family hopes the investigation will prevent similar deaths in future.

“There is no reason why a family should lose a loved one when they’re supposed to be safe,” Hardlotte said.

Custer leaves behind a 5-year-old child.