Students in the Prince Albert area are learning ways to treat one another better as part of a two-day workshop focused on the role healthy relationships play in preventing bullying and harassment.

The workshop is facilitated by a team from Red Cross and includes former Saskatchewan Roughrider Spencer Moore, who said the workshop aims for prevention and not intervention.

“[Bullying and harassment] is tougher to deal with once it’s been established and once it’s already happening. So we try to get the kids ahead of the curve.”

Moore said the goal is not only to have the students build healthy relationships with their peers, but also to have them facilitate the training to other students. From the sounds of it, these students are ready for the task.

“I hope we can share it with everyone else in our school,” Grade 7 student Alea Hordal said.

“We can help other people help others so kids in the next generation don’t have to feel lonely,” said Ethan Bill, another Grade 7 student.

Moore said anti-bullying measures are more effective when the students themselves get involved, and he hopes the students bring the information back to their classrooms.

Forty students from seven different schools in the Saskatchewan Rivers school division took part in the workshops this week.