A joint investigation into cannabis trafficking between Prince Albert and Saskatoon police led to two men being charged with drug and weapons offences.

On Monday Prince Albert police seized a significant amount of the drug at a storage locker in the city, according to a news release.

Their investigation identified a man in Saskatoon as the suspect responsible. With the help of their Saskatoon colleagues, search warrants were executed on three homes in Saskatoon and another storage locker in Saskatoon.

Police found:

4244 individual packages of cannabis resin (shatter) with a street value of $275 to $290,000

46.5 pounds of cannabis marihuana with a street value of $200 to $230,000

31 syringes of cannabis resin with a street value of $3,100

One ounce of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,000

One restricted firearm (Ruger .357 handgun)

$4700 cash

Neither of the men charged have a license for medical marihuana or a license to distribute under the new legislation, police say.

RCMP say they will enforce the new cannabis laws in regards to the possession, cultivation and sale of cannabis products and remind people they must adhere to the new cannabis legislation and Cannabis Control Act.