The Prince Albert Raiders have signed general manager Curtis Hunt and head coach Marc Habscheid to multi-year extensions.

Hunt began as general manager for the Raiders prior to the 2015-16 season, guiding the team to playoffs in three of his four years. Hunt received the 2018-19 WHL Executive of the Year award.

Habscheid has been head coach since the 2014-15 season, reaching several milestones this season. Habscheid coached his 1,000th game in the WHL, became the eighth coach in WHL history to record 500 wins, and was named the 2018-19 WHL Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

Both of these men were crucial in the Raiders becoming the WHL Champions last season for the first time since 1985.