The City of Prince Albert is working to catalog where each type of tree is located, how many there are, and what state of health they’re in.

Parks manager Tim Yeaman says the information collected will help the city plan and budget for the future, as well as give insight for the forestry master plan that is in the works.

“We have to start looking at trees as dollar value,” he said.

Cataloging the city’s trees will also help protect them from issues like Dutch Elm Disease and the Emerald Ash Borer.

“When we know where our trees are, we can get out there and we can do the proactive pruning that needs to be done,” he said.

“That will really help us in the long term.”

The work is being done by city arborist teams and will take a few years to complete.