The City of Prince Albert is facing a $4.5 million bill to replace its nearly century-old pump house.

An engineering company notified City Council on Monday that the pump house, which was built in the 1920s and draws raw water from the river, is near the end of its life.

“If this is as bad as it looks, and I have no doubt in my mind that it is as bad as it looks, then Heaven to Betsy, the time has come,” Coun. Don Cody said during the meeting.

“To now go and refurbish it doesn’t make any sense.”

The facility has undergone various upgrades but now needs to be replaced – the $4.54 million price tag for a new structure is less than the $4.85 million cost for another upgrade.

Additionally, a renovation would mean that at some point the whole system would need to be turned off, stopping the flow of water throughout the city.

Mayor Greg Dionne agreed the facility should be completely rebuilt.

“We can’t blame the building and the concrete for failing, we’ve got to thank it for as long as it lasted,” said Dionne. “But now we have a $4 million fix.”

City Council is asking for a breakdown of all city facilities that need attention so they can be prioritized in a multi-year plan.