The Prince Albert city landfill is at 80 per cent capacity and will be overloaded within two years, director of public works Wes Hicks says.

The landfill is in need of expansion by 2022 and the existing two cells would need to be covered and closed. The new cell would last about 10 years, Hicks said

According to the Waste Characterization Study, 35 per cent of household waste in Prince Albert is organics. Because of that, city council is considering a city-wide composting and organics pickup.

Hicks said the initial cost of starting a composting program would be $1.6 million with an annual operating cost of $570,000.

“It’s more expensive than just landfilling it,” Hicks said. “Building a new cell is still cheaper by anywhere between three to six times.”