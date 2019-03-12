The City of Prince Albert has signed an agreement with five surrounding communities to form a Regional Economic Development Alliance.

There had been past concerns from city councillors that Prince Albert had not had an economic development manager for the last two years, but director of planning and development Craig Guidinger says the plan for this project has been in the works for the last year and a half.

A three-year commitment was signed last week between the City of Prince Albert, the Rural Municipality of Prince Albert, the Rural Municipality of Buckland, the Town of Shellbrook, Muskoday First Nation and Peter Ballantyne Developments.

“We’ve got 37,000 people in Prince Albert but we’ve got about 190,000 people in our trading area. (We are) recognizing the strengths of our partners and marketing ourselves as not only Prince Albert but as more of a region,” Guidinger said.

The project will be headed by a 12-member board and a CEO. Six members of the board have been established and the other six, as well as the CEO position, are expected to be filled in the following months.