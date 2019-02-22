The Prince Albert food bank is awaiting a meat donation next week from the Hunters with Heart program – and it may be the only wild meat they see this year.

Wild meat is a popular product among food bank users. However, instances of Chronic Wasting Disease in Saskatchewan are on the rise with 350 cases reported in 2018. CWD, or zombie deer disease, is a fatal disease that affects the nervous system in infected animals.

The executive director of the food bank, Kim Scruby, says worries over the disease has the food bank turning away donations of wild game.

“There’s a demand for it of course but if it’s not safe or if we don’t know if it’s safe or not, we’re not going to give it out,” Scruby says.

Many programs like Hunters with Heart or Hunt for Hunger test their animals for CWD, but when it comes to independent hunters donating wild meat Scruby says they can’t accept the risk to their clients.

“You know we don’t like turning any food donations away but in this case we have to.”

Ministry of Environment spokeswoman Iga Stasiak says although there is no documentation of CWD being transmitted to people, they don’t know enough about the disease to rule that possibility out.

“There’s been some mixed research out there that suggests some potential for transmission so we recommend a precautionary approach,” Stasiak says.

Stasiak says it is recommended all hunters have their animals tested for CWD before eating it or giving it away. Testing can be done through the University of Saskatchewan.