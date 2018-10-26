Prince Albert police officer Cst. Brett Henry was found guilty Friday afternoon of impaired driving.

Henry was charged after a March 2017 incident. He’s been on administrative duties for more than a year.

Judge Hugh Harradence said that although not identical in their testimonies, the Crown witnesses were all consistent in testifying that Henry had poor balance, slurred speech, and should not have been driving that night.

Harradence said those testimonies were consistent with video evidence shown previously in court from the establishments Henry visited that night.

Harradence called Henry’s testimony unreliable, saying he did not believe Henry was able to “accurately assess his own ability to drive.”

Harradence denied defence lawyer Michael Owens’ request for a pre-sentence report, calling it a waste of time and resources.

He did allow an adjournment for Henry to set his personal affairs in order. Sentencing is set for Nov. 1.

The Prince Albert Police Service suspended Henry with pay following the conviction, according to a news release.

The suspension is required to allow an internal administrative review of the Court’s decision, police say.