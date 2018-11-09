

CTV Saskatoon





The owner of the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash appeared in Calgary court on Friday morning.

Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol trucking is facing charges of non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations.

The crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others. The driver of the truck, Jaskirat Sidhu, is facing 29 criminal charges — 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 27.

Charges against Singh include failing to maintain logs for drivers’ hours of service, failing to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations and having more than one daily log for any day.

The case has been adjourned until Nov. 30 to give Singh time to hire a lawyer.

He faces a maximum penalty of $5,000 for each federal offence and $2,000 for each provincial offence.

With files from CTV Calgary