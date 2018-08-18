

After trotting the globe, Delaine Brilz thought Saskatoons food scene was missing something.

“One of my favourite hobbies is eating and drinking, so like why not,” Brilz said.

After six months spent working as a waitress in the Cayman Islands, Brilz decided to open a restaurant that would bring something brand new to Saskatoon, poké.

Her first endeavour is called Sweetfin Poké, and is the first restaurant to offer deconstructed sushi bowls to the people of Saskatoon.

“I’ve been to a few places, Toronto, Las Vegas, Vancouver, and I noticed them popping up everywhere,” Brilz said. “And I was like ‘you know what Saskatoon doesn’t have? Like a poké bar,’ and the rest is history.”

The location has opened up at the Revolve Café. The café in Saskatoons farmers market allows entrepreneurs a space to sell their items without having to open a business on their own.

Despite the menu being new to the city, responses have been good.

“We were in a start-up phase and weren’t ready to jump into our own full business,” Brilz said. “We thought it would be a great idea to come together and mediate the risk and also give people a lot of options in one space.”

Brilz said she hopes to be able to move out of the Revolve Café one day, and have a space to herself.

Based on a report by Stephanie Villella.