

Chad Leroux, CTV Saskatoon





Cleanup is underway in Meadow Lake Provincial Park after two tornadoes tore through the area Saturday.

“It was a very slow and methodical approach to going through and opening up each of the individual campsites so people could get in there and retrieve their things safely,” park manager Trevor Finlay said.

One reason for this is the propane tanks almost all campers have at their sites. Crews have to move slowly to ensure the tanks are not leaking or a danger to them.

In addition to the tanks, some trees that were damaged, but not knocked over by the tornadoes, fell over Monday due to high winds while workers were cleaning up the mess.

After the tornadoes passed, many folks were in need of somewhere to stay. That’s when neighboring communities opened up their doors. Some people accepted multiple families into their homes for the night, others brought supplies to community centers. Finlay appreciates everyone involved.

“The big thing for me … is just thanking the people that responded. All of the park staff here that have been working hard, working long days.

"Getting people's equipment and property ready to haul out of here. And thanks to the communities of Goodsoil, Pierceland, Cold Lake, Meadow Lake, and Dorintosh for just the overwhelming response and the help that they provided to all of the campers here. It’s really been overwhelming.”