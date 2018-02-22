Overnight kitchen fire damages Saskatoon restaurant
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 9:19AM CST
Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a grease fire at a Saskatoon restaurant early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Central Avenue around 1:00 a.m.
Crews arrived within three minutes and worked quickly to extinguish the fire.
No one was injured as a result of the blaze.
A damage estimate has not been released.
More Stories
- U.S. edges Canada to win gold in women's hockey 29
- One person dead after crash east of Lloydminster
- More trouble for Trudeau India trip over invitation error, reports of Modi snub 12
- Overnight kitchen fire damages Saskatoon restaurant
- Moir gets vocal and goes viral at women's hockey final
- Trump endorses raising minimum age to 21 for more weapons 10
- U.S. man sought since 1998 for child support arrested in Alberta
- Sask. tied for second among provinces for long-term job vacancies.