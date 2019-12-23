SASKATOON -- Shortly after 1:00 a.m. Monday morning firefighters responded after flames were spotted coming from a house in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.

When they arrived, firefighters found the second level of the two-story house on fire, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

The fire was quickly extinguished and crews searched the home for any occupants.

The home, located in the 1600 block of Avenue C North, was boarded up and appeared vacant, the release said.

There were no reported injuries. A damage estimate has not yet been completed.