Overnight fire rips through vacant Saskatoon home home
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 10:13AM CST
SASKATOON -- Shortly after 1:00 a.m. Monday morning firefighters responded after flames were spotted coming from a house in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.
When they arrived, firefighters found the second level of the two-story house on fire, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
The fire was quickly extinguished and crews searched the home for any occupants.
The home, located in the 1600 block of Avenue C North, was boarded up and appeared vacant, the release said.
There were no reported injuries. A damage estimate has not yet been completed.