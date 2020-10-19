SASKATOON -- A fire that damaged a Saskatoon townhouse Sunday night, started in its kitchen according to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, the department received a 911 call reporting a kitchen fire inside a home in the 300 block of Berini Drive, SFD said in a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters advanced a hoseline into the kitchen to extinguish the fire while paramedics checked the home's lone occupant for injuries, SFD said.

A fire investigator determined overheated grease was responsible for the fire which resulted in an estimated $7,500 in damage. No one was hurt.