SASKATOON -- Brent Fitzpatrick was driving to work last month when he had an epiphany.

"What I realized was that businesses need a really easy way to communicate. At that particular time it was companies that were looking for hand sanitizer, wipes, to help their business get cleaned up," said Fitzpatrick, the executive director of the Humboldt and District Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber created a Facebook page called "This Business Can ..." to tell people in the Humboldt area which businesses can provide which services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether it's through traditional advertising or social media, business have to spread their messages, he said.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Chamber, many issues Humboldt-area businesses face are around communication - whether it's getting their products in customers' hands or finding information from the provincial and federal governments.

Fifty-three per cent of businesses say their business models can't be adapted to service customers without being physically open, such as moving to delivery or online services.

Those are likely home-based businesses, being fairly limited in how they do business, Fitzpatrick said. Others might be restaurants or accountants - those that can only do business in a specific place.

Federal wage subsidies and no-interest loans announced as part of COVID-19 relief will make a big difference, he said.

"When you look at that survey, a full third of them are home-based businesses. That $40,000 for example, on that interest-free loan, will make a substantive difference to their business."

He said the biggest thing is getting those programs on the ground. He has heard some people are finding them difficult to navigate, he said.

"Making the announcement is a great thing. Making it accessible and actually available, that's a game-changer."

It's too early to say how many businesses might shutter permanently - all business models need to be able to survive one or two months of bad business, he said.

"The world is not continually giving you money. Sometimes there are interruptions."

His sense is that most businesses will make it, depending on how long health restrictions last.

For example, the Chamber operates a campground in Humboldt. Right now it's closed indefinitely. Even were it to open, the chamber is pondering whether the washrooms would be available, as they would have to be sterilized after each use, he said.

Premier Scott Moe has previously announced his government will release a plan to re-open Saskatchewan this week.