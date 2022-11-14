Over $32 million of federal, provincial funding awarded for new Martensville rink

The City of Martensville is getting a new rink and recreation centre — just one of nine projects across the province to receive funding through a COVID-era federal infrastructure program.

Martensville is the single largest recipient in this round of funding for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), targeting green developments, rural and northern infrastructure, and arts and culture.

ICIP is a federal program created during the COVID-19 pandemic with over $33 billion earmarked for infrastructure development. Communities need to apply to their province to be eligible for the cost-sharing program.

“This is such good news for our area. It is going to take pressure off of local user groups and existing facilities, and be an asset for sport and culture in the region,” said Kent Muench, the mayor Martensville.

“The economic spinoffs in terms of the construction and development of the facility are also going to provide a boost in the economy as will future visitors to our community that are using the facility.”

Martensville will net more than $32.6 million in combined contributions from the federal and provincial governments for the project, according to a federal government news release.

The new arena will feature one regulation-size ice surface with seating for spectators, a leisure ice surface, change rooms, an artificial turf area, rock climbing wall and playground.

Muskoday First Nation also received a significant investment.

The ministry of intergovernmental affairs is contributing $2.6 million for the development of a cultural centre in the First Nation community, located about 150 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.