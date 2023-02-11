Over 25 charges laid against 6 people in major bust of drug smuggling operation: Sask. RCMP

Battleford RCMP has charged six people in an effort to bring down a trafficking operation in that area.

The effort, called Project Falter, began in August of 2022 where police engaged a variety of techniques, including covert strategies and surveillance for information gathering, an RCMP news release said.

“The investigation determined illicit drugs, originating from Edmonton, were being trafficked in the Battlefords area via a phone-in delivery service,” the release said.

RCMP partnered with other organizations during the investigation, including Battlefords and Saskatoon provincial GIS, crime reduction team, warrant enforcement response team, police dog services, integrated intelligence units, Edmonton police service drug and gang enforcement unit, Alberta law enforcement response team, Edmonton combined forces special enforcement unit and Strathcona RCMP.

On Feb. 2, in a planned enforcement effort, two vehicles were stopped and several search warrants were executed at multiple homes in the Battlefords, police said.

In total, police seized about eight kilograms of suspected cocaine, 281 grams of Xanax tablets, more than 5,000 pre-rolled marijuana joints, 898 cartons of contraband cigarettes, over 10 kilograms of cutting agent, a large sum of money and four illegal handguns.

“This investigation showcases the officers’ investigational skills and determination. Through their work, a significant trafficking operation in the Battlefords has been dismantled,” Sgt. Adam Buckingham said in the release.

“Between here and in Edmonton, we’ve taken eight kilograms of cocaine off the street. We’ve kept hundreds of thousands of dollars out of criminal hands – but even more importantly, the flow of dangerous drugs in our communities has been severed.”

Buckingham said the investigation also demonstrated what policing teams can do when they work together.

“It also shows the success that comes when we work seamlessly with partner policing units, both with the RCMP and municipal forces. This complex and multi-jurisdictional investigation, and the planned and timed traffic stops and search warrant executions, just wouldn’t have been possible without their assistance.”

Six people were charged as part of the investigation.

Daniel Norgaard, 34, and Andrew Koberinski, 27, from North Battleford have been charged with:

one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine),

one count, unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm,

one count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

one count, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number,

one count, unlicensed possession of a firearm,

one count, unsafe storage of a firearm, Section 86(2),

one count, possession of the proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000

Norgaard is also charged with three counts of failure to comply with a release order condition,

Koberinski is also charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order condition.

Delia Bull, 20, and Shae Laliberte, 24, from North Battleford have been charged with:

one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine),

one count, trafficking (cocaine)

Zhakary Night, 21, and Olja Budinski, 22, from North Battleford are each charged with one count, trafficking (cocaine), Section 5(1), Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Edmonton police also laid 102 charges after over $930,000 in drugs and cash were seized from two homes in that city in connection to the investigation.