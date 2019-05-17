Over 20 properties hit with graffiti overnight, Prince Albert police say
The suspects in the rash of vandalism were spotted by a security camera just before 1 a.m. Thursday. (Police handout)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 9:42AM CST
The Prince Albert Police Service is trying to find the people responsible for a rash of vandalism after more than 20 properties were sprayed with graffiti overnight Thursday.
The properties hit with the paint include both homes and businesses.
Police have released several photos of the suspects from security footage and ask anyone with information to contact the PAPS or Crime Stoppers.